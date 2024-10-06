Türkiye's premier technology event Teknofest will be held twice in 2025, once in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and once in Istanbul, the head of the event organiser T3 said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Teknofest 2024 on Sunday, held in the southern city of Adana, Selcuk Bayraktar said that with next year’s festivals in the TRNC and Istanbul, "We will achieve new successes with the youth of both our country and friendly regions."

"In spite of those who drown humanity in darkness on the shores of the Eastern Mediterranean, we will raise the light of hope in Northern Cyprus with Teknofest," he said.

With projects rising in the skies above Istanbul, the Teknofest revolution will be taken one step further, he stressed.

Teknofest welcomes 1.1M visitors

Teknofest, organized in the southern city Adana this year, welcomed around 1.1 million visitors.