The scale of destruction and depth of damage to buildings and the ground suggest the use of internationally banned bombs containing depleted uranium by Israeli forces, the Syndicate of Chemists in Lebanon (SCL) warns.

In a statement on Sunday, the SCL condemned “the barbaric aggression against civilians in Lebanon and the massacres being committed against the Lebanese people.”

It said the warning aims “to raise awareness about the effects of inhaling the dust from Israeli bombings in several Lebanese areas.”

“The extent of destruction and the penetration of buildings and ground by dozens of metres is evidence of the use of bombs containing depleted uranium, which has tremendous penetrating power."

It emphasised that "the use of such types of internationally banned weapons, especially in densely populated Beirut, leads to massive destruction, and their dust causes many diseases, especially when inhaled."

Call for end to violations

The syndicate called on the international community to stop the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and halt the use of internationally banned bombs.