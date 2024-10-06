An exit poll indicates that incumbent Tunisian President Kais Saied has won a second term in elections held Sunday, receiving 89.2 percent of the vote.

"The estimated results indicate Kais Saied's victory in the presidential election with 89.2%, totaling 2,194,150 votes," said Hassan Zargouni, the director of polling company Sigma Conseil , speaking on Tunisian public television.

The electoral authority announced the final list of candidates on September 2, including three contenders: incumbent President Kais Saied, opposition candidate Ayachi Zammel, secretary-general of the Azimoun movement, and Zouhair Maghzaoui, secretary-general of the People's Movement — a supporter of Saied.

Zargouni added that Zammel received 6.9 percent with 169,727 votes, while Maghzaoui received 3.9 percent with 95,933 votes.

Earlier on Sunday, the Independent High Authority for Elections in Tunisia announced that the preliminary voter turnout in the elections was 27.7 percent by the time polling stations closed at 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).