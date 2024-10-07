The death toll from a boat accident in Nigeria's Niger State has risen to 70, local media has reported.

The National Inland Waterways Authority confirmed on Sunday that rescue operations were still underway following the October 1 incident in the Gbajibo River, located in the Mokwa area of Niger State.

The boat, which was carrying around 300 people returning from a funeral, capsized, leading to the tragic loss of lives.

So far, 150 individuals have been rescued, but dozens remain unaccounted for.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, calling the accident a "deep tragedy."

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors, as the country grapples with yet another fatal boat accident, a recurring issue in rural areas where river transport is common but often unregulated.