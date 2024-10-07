Families of hostages held by Hamas a year after the October 7 assault accuse Prime Minister Netanyahu of undermining efforts to secure their release.

A small group of families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza gathered just a few hundred meters from Netanyahu’s residence in downtown Jerusalem on Monday.

There are about 100 hostages that remain in captivity in Gaza, about a third of them are feared dead.

“A whole year in which time has stopped. I’m still on the same day,” said Shai Wenkert, whose son Omer was abducted from the rave near the Gaza border.

During the gathering, attendees stood in silence for two minutes, mirroring a solemn tradition observed during Holocaust Remembrance and Memorial Day.

Shiri Albag, whose daughter Liri is among the captives, spoke passionately to the crowd. “We are here to remind the hostages that we haven’t forgotten them,” Albag stated.

Albag's message to Netanyahu was clear: “We won’t let you rest until all of them are back, every last one of them.”

The families held posters displaying the faces of their loved ones, emphasising their plight.

A representative for the families announced tragic news during the event.

Idan Shtivi, a 28-year-old captured during the Nova music festival, was reported dead. Initial hopes that he was alive were dashed when Israeli media confirmed he was killed during the attack.

In a sombre show of remembrance, flags at the Knesset were lowered to half-staff.