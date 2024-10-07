Israeli brutal war on Gaza over the past year has exposed the Jewish state’s “deceit” and highlights the continuing struggle of Palestinians for a homeland, said former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The events that have unfolded since October 7 have seen the "collapse of the Israeli narrative and the world's realisation of Zionist deceit,” the veteran statesman told a conference in a virtual address.

“October 7 marks a significant day as Palestinians resolved to send a message to the world that they are determined to liberate their land after their cause was nearly forgotten amidst the sustained blockade, expanding settlements, attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque, the Judaisation of Jerusalem, and the imposition of apartheid policies on all Palestinians.”

The three-day conference titled "Palestine: The Linchpin of Civilization Renaissance" is being held in Istanbul.

The conference brought together experts, political leaders, and activists to explore the consequences of Israel’s continued war, which has claimed the lives of over 41,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza.

It specifically focused on the impact of Operation Al Aqsa Flood and the Palestinian struggle's future within the Middle East's broader context.

Mahathir praised South Africa's recent decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for charges of genocide.

“South Africa’s historic stand at the ICJ is an important step toward holding Israel accountable for its actions,” he said. However, he lamented the "disunity of Muslims and the weakness of our nations," criticising their inability to respond forcefully to Israel’s aggression.

"The genocide committed by Israel is endorsed and supported by the US and their Western allies," he added, expressing his condemnation of those backing Israel's military offensives against Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.