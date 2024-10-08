WORLD
2 MIN READ
Harris dodges questions about Israel during 60 Minutes interview
Vice President and White House hopeful Kamala Harris appeared to avoid giving straight answers to many questions related to Benjamin Netanyahu in a key TV appearance.
Harris dodges questions about Israel during 60 Minutes interview
When the interviewer started by asking her how the US would stop the war, she repeated the same baseless claims of sexual assaults on October 7, throwing the blame on the Hamas surprise attack without a mention of what might have led to that point. / Photo: Reuters
October 8, 2024

Vice President and White House hopeful Kamala Harris appeared to dodge multiple questions over Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

When the interviewer asked her about whether or not the US holds any influence over PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris said the diplomatic process is an ongoing work.

"The work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles," she said, adding that the US is making clear where it stands on the need to stop the war.

In another question, the interviewer pressed: "Do we (the US) have a close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?"

Again, Harris shifted gears and said, "The better question is, do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes", ignoring the interviewer's question.

Recommended

Ignoring Arab, Muslim American voices

When the interviewer started by asking her how the US would stop the war, she repeated the same baseless claims of sexual assaults on October 7, throwing the blame on the Hamas surprise attack without a mention of what might have led to that point.

In a recent interview with CNN, Harris said she had no intention of changing Joe Biden's policy towards the US if she's elected.

Arab and Muslim American community leaders have repeatedly warned Harris and the Democrats of ignoring their voices and how they might respond to that in the election, especially in swing states.

RelatedTrump vs. Harris: Different styles, same US foreign policy playbook?
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control