Vice President and White House hopeful Kamala Harris appeared to dodge multiple questions over Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

When the interviewer asked her about whether or not the US holds any influence over PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris said the diplomatic process is an ongoing work.

"The work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles," she said, adding that the US is making clear where it stands on the need to stop the war.

In another question, the interviewer pressed: "Do we (the US) have a close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?"

Again, Harris shifted gears and said, "The better question is, do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes", ignoring the interviewer's question.