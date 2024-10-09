Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened the people of Lebanon they could face "destruction and suffering" like the Palestinians in besieged Gaza if they don't "free" their country from Hezbollah.

"You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza," Netanyahu said in a video address directed to the people of Lebanon on Tuesday.

He said that the Lebanese people should stand against Hezbollah, saying, "If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war," he said.

Most of the replies in the tweet thread on his video went after him for launching deadly attacks on Lebanon, saying Israel is the only country responsible for the war and that he is in no position to demand anything from the Lebanese people.