Hurricane Milton has made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 storm, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Milton was located on Wednesday about 185 km southwest of Orlando, with maximum sustained winds of 205 kph, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Milton slammed into a Florida region still reeling from Hurricane Helene, which caused heavy damage to beach communities with storm surge and killed over two hundred. Earlier, officials issued dire warnings to flee or face grim odds of survival.

"This is it, folks," said Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County, which sits on the peninsula that forms Tampa Bay.

"Those of you who were punched during Hurricane Helene, this is going to be a knockout. You need to get out, and you need to get out now."

By late afternoon, some officials said the time had passed for such efforts.

By the evening, some counties announced they had suspended emergency services.

"Unless you really have a good reason to leave at this point, we suggest you just hunker down," Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble said in a public update.