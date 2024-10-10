NATO chief Mark Rutte urged allies to stop fretting about Donald Trump's possible return to the White House, saying the former leader understood what was at stake in the Ukraine war.

A former Dutch prime minister and staunch Ukraine supporter who took the Atlantic alliance's reins early this month, Rutte was in London for a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I know that he understands completely and agrees with me that this fight in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine, it's also about the safety and the future security of the United States. He knows this," Rutte said of Trump after Thursday's meeting.

"So, really, stop worrying about a Trump presidency."

'I'm not worried'