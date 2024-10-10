Former US president Barack Obama is planning to support to Kamala Harris' campaign in the must-win swing state of Pennsylvania, as Democrats fight to move the dial against Donald Trump just weeks before Election Day.

America's first Black president is set to lead a rally in the steel city of Pittsburgh on Thursday, his first stop on a tour of battleground states, to urge people to cast early votes for November's election.

Harris was in Nevada for a town hall on Thursday and heads to Arizona on Friday to reach out to Latino voters. But the White House said she had also taken part in a virtual briefing on deadly Hurricane Milton, which crashed into Florida overnight.

Former president and Republican candidate Trump stepped up his criticisms of Harris and President Joe Biden over their response to the hurricane.

"Hopefully on January 20 you're going to have somebody who's really going to help you," Trump said in a video message to the people of Florida, where he lives.

Obama says 'all hands on deck'