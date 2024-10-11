TÜRKİYE
World Food Program sounds alarm over Gaza famine risk as winter nears
More than one million people in Gaza risk losing vital support if the flow of assistance does not resume. / Photo: AA
October 11, 2024

The World Food Program (WFP) has warned that the threat of famine persists in Palestine's Gaza amid tragedy and suffering in the Israeli-blockaded enclave.

"As another winter approaches, every day is a struggle for survival. Hunger remains rampant and the threat of famine persists," the UN agency said on X.

It expressed concern that efforts to bring in vital supplies face increasing challenges, adding "this must stop."

Earlier this week, the WFP warned that one million people risk losing vital support if the flow of assistance does not resume.

"Aid entering the (Gaza) Strip has plummeted to its lowest level in months, forcing the WFP to stop the distribution of food parcels in October," it said in a statement.

Worsening situation

The WFP noted that there are around 100,000 tons of food positioned at different corridors — Jordan, Ashdod and Egypt — which is enough to feed over a million people for five months, but it added that the closure of crossing points, security issues and route disruptions at crossings are limiting aid delivery. 

"With winter approaching, and having already endured one year of conflict, Gazans find themselves without adequate shelter, no fuel and very little aid," it said.

It also pointed to the worsening situation in the occupied West Bank, expressing "deep concern" over developments, as the situation is volatile.

"Large-scale Israeli military operations, restrictions of movement and increasing settler violence are contributing to driving up hunger," it added.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 wounded.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

