WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya, Haiti ask for peacekeeping mission support amid funding shortfall
Kenya and Haiti say the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025.
Kenya, Haiti ask for peacekeeping mission support amid funding shortfall
Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille arrives for a joint press conference with Kenya's President William Ruto during his visit to the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, October 11, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 11, 2024

The leaders of Kenya and Haiti have urged international partners to honour their commitment to the UN-backed peacekeeping mission in Haiti, saying the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025.

Kenya, which leads the mission to quell gang violence in the Caribbean nation, has sent nearly 400 officers. They are joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica, but the numbers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries, including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados, for the mission.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who met with Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille in Nairobi on Friday, said Kenya would deploy 600 additional officers next month.

The UN has $85 million in pledges for the mission, of which $68 million has been received.

RelatedHunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gang violence persists

"We have a window of success that is evident from the operations that have been carried out already," Ruto said.

Recommended

Conille asked international partners to send the officers they'd pledged to ensure the "contingent from Kenya has the resources they need".

Conille said his regular meetings with the Kenyan commander were filled with words of encouragement that the fight against Haiti's gangs "is winnable".

The gangs in Haiti have grown in power since the July 7, 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise and are now estimated to control up to 80 percent of the capital. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

A UN Security Council voted unanimously in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force, after brushing off a call from Haiti to start talks on transforming it into a UN peacekeeping mission.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control