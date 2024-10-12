WORLD
New explosions hit UN peacekeepers' base in Lebanon
Attack comes just a day after Israeli forces targeted the same position and struck central Beirut, intensifying tensions in the region and escalating the war.
The situation remains tense as UNIFIL operates in a challenging environment amid ongoing military actions in the region. / Photo: AA Archive
The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said new explosions have hit its headquarters, injuring two peacekeepers a day after Israeli forces targeted the same position and struck central Beirut.

Two peacekeepers with the multinational United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, also called UNIFIL, were wounded when Israeli forces shelled an observation tower at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura earlier this week.

Lebanon's crisis response unit announced on Friday that 60 people were killed and 168 wounded in the past 24 hours by Isareli bombing, raising the total toll over the past year to 2,229 killed and 10,380 wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

