The Israeli army has threatened to target ambulances in southern Lebanon, claiming they are being misused by Hezbollah to “transport fighters and weapons.”

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee alleged that intelligence has revealed “Hezbollah elements are using ambulances to transport fighters and arms.”

He warned that any vehicle found to be carrying fighters would be at risk, stating, “The Israeli army will take the necessary measures against any vehicle carrying armed elements, whether it is an ambulance or otherwise.”

Adraee also issued a direct warning to residents in southern Lebanon, instructing them to avoid their homes and refrain from travelling south.

“The Israeli army continues to target Hezbollah positions in or near your villages. It is forbidden for you to return home until further notice,” the statement read, emphasising that movement southward would “risk their lives.”