Persistent ethnic tension in northern Kosovo could trigger a repeat of violence seen in the area last year, when four people died in a gun battle and NATO peacekeepers were hurt in clashes, a senior official from the military alliance warned on Saturday.

Kosovo is predominantly ethnic Albanian but about 50,000 Serbs in the north reject Pristina's government and see Belgrade as their capital.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 a decade after an uprising.

US Navy Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Naples — which oversees NATO's peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) — said the alliance remained concerned about the risk of repeated violence in the volatile north.

"Heated political rhetoric could inspire some non-government forces to commit violence such as what happened last year," Munsch told reporters in Pristina.

"I would not say that definitely conflict is coming, I think there is a persistent risk," he said, referring to a lack of progress in EU-mediated talks between Kosovo's government and Serbia.

Heightened tensions