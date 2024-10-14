The father of a Palestinian American child who was brutally murdered in his Midwestern home continues to dream about his son as he prepares to mark one year after his death.

Oday al Fayoume, the father of Wadea al Fayoume, recalled how everything about his child, from the way he slept to the way he laughed, would remind him of himself as a child.

The memories help soothe the pain that no parent should have to endure.

"He's still alive in me," he told Anadolu at the family’s home outside of Chicago. "I talk to him, I hear him, I see him. I know he's in a good place right now."

Wadea, 6, was fatally stabbed 26 times at his Plainfield, Illinois, apartment with his mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, on October 14, 2023. Shahin was critically injured after being stabbed more than a dozen times.

Authorities arrested the family's landlord, Joseph Czuba, 71, and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and a pair of hate crimes charges.

Czuba has pleaded not guilty.

The trial was originally scheduled to take place in March 2025, but whether the case will proceed as planned remains uncertain. Czuba has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and al Fayoume said he is refusing treatment while in jail and could die at "any time."

"If that happens before the court date, we're gonna close the case," he said.

Al Fayoume filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit against Czuba, his wife, Mary Czuba, and their property management company, Discerning Property Management.