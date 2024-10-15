US President Joe Biden has extended Executive Order 13894, claiming it was needed to deal with the instability in the Middle Eastern country that poses a threat to American national security.

First introduced on Oct 14, 2019, the order grants the president authority to impose sanctions and other measures in response to “unusual and extraordinary threats” to US national security or foreign policy, citing Syria’s ongoing instability as a particular concern.

The administration argues that the situation in Syria continues to endanger civilians, destabilise the region, and undermine efforts to defeat Daesh.

Türkiye's concerns

Türkiye, however, strongly disagrees. Sharing a nearly 1,000-kilometer border with Syria, Ankara considers the order a hindrance to its fight against the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has killed tens of thousands in Türkiye since the 1980s.

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry called the extension “incompatible with the realities on the ground,” urging Washington to prioritise Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity instead. Ankara has consistently argued that US support for the YPG undermines regional stability.

“Instead of repeating such prejudiced steps, supporting Türkiye's policies prioritising Syria's territorial integrity and political unity would contribute to regional stability,” said the ministry.

Although both the US and Türkiye officially designate the PKK as a terrorist organisation, Washington’s support of the YPG remains a major source of friction between the two NATO allies.

The extension of the executive order thus reflects a persistent divergence in US and Turkish policies on Syria—one that continues to strain relations, even as both countries pursue overlapping security objectives in the region.