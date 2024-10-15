Germany has halted all arms deliveries to Israel since March, with Berlin now demanding a written guarantee from the Israeli government that these weapons will not be used against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, according to media reports.

German tabloid Bild reported on Sunday that Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, both from the Green Party, were responsible for the decision. Politico later confirmed the report on Monday.

“The Israeli government must give the German government a written assurance that arms exports from Germany will not be used for genocide,” Bild reported, citing sources in government and defence circles.

The German move came amidst growing concerns over Israel's relentless and indiscriminate attacks in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of over 42,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

German law prohibits the export of weapons to countries where there is a significant risk they may be used against civilians, and the ministers insist that Israel must comply with international humanitarian law.

“Arms deliveries to Israel are about compliance with the rules of international humanitarian law,” Politico quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying.

“The reason for requesting such a commitment is that a German administrative court could otherwise put a stop to it.”