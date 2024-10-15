The US has announced it will deploy troops to Israel along with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), its most advanced missile defence system.

THAAD is meant to bolster Israel’s multi-tiered air defence systems against mainly Iranian ballistic missiles as the US involvement in Tel Aviv’s year-long war on Gaza becomes increasingly direct and ostensible.

On Tuesday, the US said components of the missile system have “started arriving” in Israel and will become operational in the “near future”.

The decision to deploy THAAD was taken after Israel’s three-layered air defence system—said to be the “most effective, most-tested missile shield the world has ever seen”—failed to intercept a barrage of 180 ballistic missiles that Iran fired at the Zionist state on October 1.

That was the third—and the largest—ballistic missile attack on Israel that its much-vaunted air defence system failed to intercept in one year.

Earlier, its saturation resulted in the failure to intercept a rocket barrage from Hamas in the surprise attack on October 7, 2023. Israel’s air defence systems were again overwhelmed on April 15 when Iran launched a missile attack against Tel Aviv.

Even though the Israeli air defence systems have also been developed by US arms manufacturers, THAAD is different in terms of design, range and deployability.

Here’s a quick look at how THAAD operates and what sets it apart from the Israeli air defence systems already in place.

What is THAAD?

THAAD is designed to intercept medium- to long-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase of flight. The air defence system gets in motion when the oncoming projectile re-enters the atmosphere and begins its dive towards the target.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the US Army currently has only seven THAAD batteries. Each battery consists of six truck-mounted launchers and is operated by 95 soldiers.

These launchers carry eight interceptors each. Other main parts of the battery include one radar and one tactical fire control component.

THAAD was developed by US arms maker Lockheed Martin Corporation, which also supplies Israel with F-16 and F-35 fighter jets that have been used “extensively” to bomb Gaza.

Two of the seven THAAD batteries are currently deployed in South Korea and Guam, a US island territory in the Western Pacific.

In October 2023, the US deployed one THAAD battery in the Middle East to protect Israel as it started bombing Gaza.

Lockheed Martin received a contract of $74 million in 2022 to produce the eighth THAAD battery, which is expected to be fielded by 2025.

The US military budget for the current fiscal year includes a request for $732 million to continue the development of the THAAD system to address the “current and evolving threat” and make improvements to counter “more advanced threats”.

The US is not the only country that owns THAAD batteries. Under the foreign military sales programme, Lockheed Martin has already sold two THAAD batteries to the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE used THAAD to foil a Houthi ballistic missile attack in January 2022, marking the first-ever operational intercept in a combat environment by any country.

Saudi Arabia also expects the delivery of seven THAAD batteries and supporting equipment, according to the Congressional Research Service.

How Israeli air defence systems work