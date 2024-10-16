The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged the Biden administration on Tuesday to demand Israel halt attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp after an American's family was killed in repeated air strikes in Gaza.

A Palestinian American man from the state of Virginia, who was not identified, informed CAIR that his family's home was bombed Monday in an Israeli attack in Gaza, according to a statement from the civil rights group.

The house in the camp reportedly housed 15 people at the time, including seven children. Among them was the man's mother, a permanent resident of the US.

After an initial strike, the mother and several family members were injured and alive, but trapped beneath the rubble. The family reportedly contacted Israeli authorities with the location and GPS coordinates of the house to facilitate the safe passage of an ambulance, said CAIR.

Only a 7-year-old boy survived