WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza mother mourns her son killed in Israeli strike before polio shot
The ongoing Israeli war in Gaza takes a devastating toll on children, interrupting crucial vaccination efforts as families like Asmaa al-Wasifi’s mourn the deaths of their loved ones and hope for an end to the violence.
Gaza mother mourns her son killed in Israeli strike before polio shot
Israeli strikes disrupt United Nations polio campaign efforts in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
October 16, 2024

Holding his teddy bear, Gaza resident mother Asmaa al-Wasifi mourned her 10-year-old son, who was killed in an Israeli strike before he could take his second polio shot.

The United Nations began the second round of its polio campaign in central areas of the enclave on Monday, though many Gaza residents said the effort was futile given the ongoing Israeli offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The time for second vaccine was here, but the (Israeli) occupation did not let them live to continue their lives and their childhood," said Asmaa, crying as she went through her son's clothes and school books.

Yamen, along with four of his cousins — the oldest of whom was 10 — were killed when Israel hit their family home on September 24 in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The children had received their first polio vaccines three weeks earlier in a UN campaign that prompted rare daily pauses over Israeli strikes on the enclave.

The campaign began after a baby was partially paralysed by the type-2 polio virus in August, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

RelatedUNRWA warns of 'real risk of famine' in Gaza amid Israel's genocidal war
Recommended

'We want the war to end'

Yamen's grandmother Zakeya, who lost at least 10 of her family members, called for the war that has ravaged the tiny enclave of 2.3 million people for more than a year to end.

"We don't want any drinks or any aid. We want them to give us safety and security — for the war to end," she said.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire so far have faltered, with Israel and Hamas unable to agree on key demands.

Her son Osama, 35, said his wife's body was unrecognisable after the strike that also killed their four children.

The children had just had fresh haircuts to get ready for school, he added.

"They were happy like butterflies... Ten minutes later, the targeting happened. I found them all in pieces," he said.

RelatedHealth officials seek humanitarian corridor to hospitals in north Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
