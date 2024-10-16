Holding his teddy bear, Gaza resident mother Asmaa al-Wasifi mourned her 10-year-old son, who was killed in an Israeli strike before he could take his second polio shot.

The United Nations began the second round of its polio campaign in central areas of the enclave on Monday, though many Gaza residents said the effort was futile given the ongoing Israeli offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The time for second vaccine was here, but the (Israeli) occupation did not let them live to continue their lives and their childhood," said Asmaa, crying as she went through her son's clothes and school books.

Yamen, along with four of his cousins — the oldest of whom was 10 — were killed when Israel hit their family home on September 24 in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The children had received their first polio vaccines three weeks earlier in a UN campaign that prompted rare daily pauses over Israeli strikes on the enclave.

The campaign began after a baby was partially paralysed by the type-2 polio virus in August, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.