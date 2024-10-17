TÜRKİYE
Women farmers leave strongest legacy for our future — Turkish first lady
"Women Who Leave Their Mark on the Land" event underscored the vital role of women in shaping Türkiye's agricultural future, celebrating their contributions and resilience.
Erdogan highlighted the vital connection between women and the earth, stating that each woman's effort is like planting "a seed of love in the heart of the soil."/ Photo: AA
October 17, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has celebrated the contributions of women in agriculture, acknowledging their pivotal role in nurturing the land and ensuring future generations' prosperity on the occasion of World Women Farmers' Day.

During the "Women Who Leave Their Mark on the Land" event, held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Erdogan highlighted the vital connection between women and the earth, stating that each woman's effort is like planting "a seed of love in the heart of the soil."

In a message shared on X, Emine Erdogan expressed her admiration for these women, emphasising that their hard work leaves a lasting legacy.

As part of her post, she included a video showcasing stories from women farmers from cooperatives across Türkiye, highlighting their experiences and thoughts.

Encouraging women

One farmer, Merve Cakin from Bursa, expressed gratitude to Erdogan for inspiring the formation of agricultural cooperatives.

Cakin encouraged women to keep dreaming and striving, assuring that with effort and passion, they could achieve their goals.

Another farmer, Sibel Merveoglu from Mugla, shared how fortunate she feels to have the constant support of the state, while Nazmiye Dengel from Kastamonu wished for fruitful harvests and prosperous days for all farmers.

The event underscored the vital role of women in shaping Türkiye's agricultural future, celebrating their contributions and resilience.

