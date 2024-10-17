WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Sumy regions hit by Russian drone attacks
Mykolaiv Governor says that energy infrastructure was targeted, leading to blackouts in several areas, though no casualties were reported.
Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Sumy regions hit by Russian drone attacks
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said the Russian attack on the region caused a fire at a two-story building near the settlement of Znob-Novhorodske / Photo: Reuters
October 17, 2024

Infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv and northeastern Sumy regions was damaged during Russia's overnight drone attacks on the war-torn country, Ukrainian authorities said.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim stated on Telegram on Thursday that Russia's drone attack hit energy infrastructure in the region, causing blackouts in several areas, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said the Russian attack on the region caused a fire at a two-story building near the settlement of Znob-Novhorodske, which is located about 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) south of Ukraine's border with Russia.

“When people were being helped, the Russians carried out repeated strikes, directing FPV (first-person view) drones at emergency services vehicles: an ambulance and a fire truck,” a corresponding statement said.

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that the country's air defences shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones over Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odessa, Ternopil, and the Kiev region surrounding the capital.

Recommended

“Five strikes by UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) on infrastructure facilities in the frontline areas were recorded,” the statement said, claiming that two Russian drones had left Ukraine’s airspace towards neighbouring Belarus.

Neither Russian nor Belarusian authorities have commented on the claims or the incidents.

RelatedUkraine urges NATO invitation before Biden's term ends
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad