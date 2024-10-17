WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO defence ministers gather in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine
Ministers are poised to approve NATO's new initiative aimed at standardisation to lower defense procurement costs, while discussions on strengthening support for Ukraine are at the center.
NATO defence ministers gather in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine
NATO is preparing to establish a new command centre in Wiesbaden, Germany, which will coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine. / Photo: AP Archive
October 17, 2024

NATO defence ministers have gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to discuss progress on deterrence and defence, support for Ukraine, and global partnerships.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined the need for allies to accelerate efforts to meet evolving threats, calling for greater defence capabilities, increased investment, and enhanced coordination among alliance member states.

He emphasised that these measures are essential to ensure NATO’s resilience across all domains.

A new NATO initiative to improve standardisation is expected to be approved by ministers, which aims to lower defence procurement costs by streamlining processes and implementing uniform standards.

NATO's support for Ukraine has been at the centre of discussions.

RelatedUkraine urges NATO invitation before Biden's term ends

New command centre

Ministers will meet with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov during the NATO-Ukraine Council on Thursday evening to discuss the latest developments on the battlefield and address Ukraine's most pressing needs.

Recommended

"Ukraine will be a member of NATO in the future. So the question is not about the timeline, what we are doing now with the pledge on track, the commands what we are doing is all the bilateral aid going into Ukraine tomorrow, all the efforts being coordinated at the most allies to work on the reconstruction of Ukraine, because the Russian threats are only increasing, not in this, only in the short term, but also in the longer term," he said during doorstep in Brussels.

"We stand together against any form of aggression and any form of autocracies who do not share our values and will not respect international law," he added.

NATO is preparing to establish a new command centre in Wiesbaden, Germany, which will coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine.

Beyond Ukraine, the Defence Ministers' meeting is also focusing on the broader global security landscape.

For the first time, defence ministers from key Indo-Pacific partners—Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea—are participating in the discussions.

In the first half of 2024 alone, NATO allies provided €20.9 billion (approximately $22.7 billion) in military assistance, and the alliance remains committed to meeting its financial targets by the year’s end, according to a statement.

The alliance is also aiming to deliver on the pledge of €40 billion (about $43.4 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.

RelatedNATO nuclear exercises fuel tensions amidst 'hot war' in Ukraine: Kremlin
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad