A prominent university in Portugal’s capital Lisbon has hit pause on its postgraduate course on racism and xenophobia after drawing widespread confusion over its all-white teaching staff.

The programme’s content also raised eyebrows, especially a session titled, “Does racism really exist?” taught by white instructors.

While the session may have aimed to spark a lively academic debate, some felt that, in 2024, such questions might already have rather definitive answers.

“The promotional message for the course was laden with questions,” Paula Cardoso, founder of the Afrolink online platform for Black professionals in Portugal, was quoted as saying.

“As if we still need to defend the existence of racism and its profound impact on the lives of Black individuals and other marginalised communities.”

Cardoso added that the course seemed more poised to sow "doubt and misunderstanding" than offer solutions.