Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was ousted from office after being impeached in an unprecedented political saga that has kept the nation on edge.

In a historic move, the Senate voted on Thursday to impeach Gachagua on five of 11 charges, after a similar motion was overwhelmingly approved by the lower house National Assembly last week.

The vote capped a day of drama which saw the 59-year-old known as "Riggy G" fail to testify in his defence after being admitted to hospital with chest pains.

The impeachment is the culmination of a bitter falling out with President William Ruto, who he helped win the 2022 election by rallying support from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

He is the first deputy president to be ousted in this manner since impeachment was introduced in Kenya's revised 2010 constitution.

Gachagua was found guilty on charges including threatening judges and practising ethnically divisive politics but cleared of corruption and money laundering.

'Spent cartridge'