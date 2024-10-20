TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister for strategic talks
Türkiye's pivotal role in peace efforts, economic cooperation, and humanitarian initiatives—such as the Black Sea Grain Corridor—will further strengthen Türkiye-Ukraine ties amidst the ongoing conflict.
Türkiye to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister for strategic talks
Economic ties between Türkiye and Ukraine have grown steadily, even amidst the ongoing conflict. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $7.3 billion. / Photo: AA Archive
October 20, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha on October 21, marking Sibiha's first official visit to Türkiye. Discussions will highlight Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, its call for a diplomatic resolution to the war, and deepening bilateral relations.

This visit follows Fidan’s August trip to Ukraine, with the two countries aiming to enhance cooperation, particularly in economy, energy, and defence sectors. A Memorandum of Understanding and a consultation plan for 2025-2026 are expected to be signed.

Since Türkiye and Ukraine upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, substantial progress has been achieved in various sectors, with defence and energy at the forefront.

Minister Fidan last met with Sibiha in October 2024 during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik. As the war continues, regional security issues and peace initiatives have gained prominence.

The upcoming meeting is expected to further solidify Türkiye's role as a mediator, supporting efforts for a peaceful resolution through international law.

Economic Cooperation and Free Trade Agreement

Economic ties between Türkiye and Ukraine have grown steadily, even amidst the ongoing conflict. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $7.3 billion.

Recommended

Discussions during the visit are likely to focus on the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations, which is anticipated to come into force soon.

The agreement is seen as a vital step in boosting bilateral trade and strengthening economic collaboration in the long run.

Türkiye has played a crucial role in facilitating diplomatic and humanitarian efforts during the war. In 2022, it hosted the first meetings between Ukrainian and Russian representatives.

Furthermore, Türkiye’s efforts in the Black Sea Grain Corridor, which enabled the export of 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, have been instrumental in mitigating global food shortages.

Türkiye has also been involved in organising prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, further highlighting its proactive stance in regional peace efforts.

This visit is expected to reinforce Türkiye’s commitment to both bilateral relations and broader regional stability, continuing its role as a key player in mediating peace and supporting Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan