The Israeli army shelled the southern Lebanese town of Kafr Shuba with internationally banned phosphorus munitions, Lebanon’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

No information was provided about damage or injuries.

The state-run National News Agency also said that Israeli forces shelled the nearby town of Al-Qantara.

Israeli warplanes also staged fresh air strikes in the southern suburb of Beirut, including Haret Hreik, a Hezbollah stronghold.