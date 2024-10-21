Monday, October 21, 2024

1851 GMT— The death toll from Israel's ongoing onslaught on Lebanon since October 8, 2023, has surged to 2,483, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said 19 people were killed and 98 others injured in Israeli attacks on Sunday across Lebanon, raising the number of injured to 11,628.

More updates 👇

1840 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said that it had launched rockets at an army intelligence base in the suburbs of the main Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah fighters launched "quality rockets" at "the Glilot base of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the Tel Aviv suburbs," the group said, adding the attack was "in defence of Lebanon," "in response to Israeli aggressions" and dedicated to their slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.

1832 GMT — Hospital in Beirut suburbs evacuated after Israel claims Hezbollah bunker below

The Lebanese Sahel Hospital in Beirut's southern suburbs is being evacuated following Israeli claims a Hezbollah cash bunker is located beneath it, hospital director Fadi Alameh told Reuters.

Alameh denied the allegation and called on the Lebanese army to visit the site.

1832 GMT — Israel plans more strikes in Beirut and across Lebanon in 'coming hours'

The Israeli military said it will carry out more strikes targeting Hezbollah and its financial network in Beirut and throughout Lebanon.

"Even in the coming hours, we will continue to attack Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon, including in Beirut in Dahiyeh," military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing, referring to the southern Beirut Hezbollah stronghold that has been pounded by Israeli strikes in recent weeks.

1813 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 24 in areas in southern, eastern Lebanon

At least 24 people, including children, were killed and others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on towns and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said that an Israeli air strike on the town of Merouaniyeh, southern Lebanon, left seven people killed and others injured.

In another Israeli air strike on the town of Kharayeb, four people were killed and four others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

It added that six other people, including two children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on the town of Babliyeh, and another person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Kafr Hatta in southern Lebanon.

Separately, the Health Ministry said six more people including a child were killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Baalbek in the eastern part of the country.

1756 GMT — UN calls on Israel to allow access into Gaza for lifesaving rescue operations

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees urges Israel to allow it access into northern Gaza to carry out lifesaving rescue operations, and recovery of people trapped under rubble.

1656 GMT — Israeli troops targeted in south Lebanon's border village

The Hezbollah group said it fired at Israeli soldiers located near the municipal building in a south Lebanon border village, where state media earlier said the group clashed with troops who blew up houses.

Hezbollah fighters launched "a rocket salvo" at "Israeli enemy soldiers near the municipality of Aita al-Shaab," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"The enemy army blew up houses in the village of Aita al-Shaab," the Lebanese state media said, reporting heavy clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli army "which is trying to advance on the ground" in the area.

Hezbollah also said it repeatedly targeted Israeli troops in south Lebanon border villages over several hours, including Markaba and Kfar Kila, more than 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Aita al-Shaab.

1608 GMT — Israeli air strike kills two in Syria's Damascus

Syria's defence ministry said two civilians have been killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a vehicle earlier.

"At approximately 17:05 pm (1417 GMT), the Israeli enemy launched an air strike targeting a civilian car in the residential neighbourhood of Mazzeh in Damascus, killing two civilians and injuring three," the ministry said in a statement.

1601 GMT — Rocket from Lebanon causes explosion in Tel Aviv: Israeli army

The Israeli army has said that an explosion in Tel Aviv, central Israel, was caused by a rocket fired from Lebanon that landed in an open area.

1427 GMT — 23 more Israeli soldiers injured as clashes intensify in Gaza, Lebanon

At least 23 more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said.

Israeli military figures showed that six of the soldiers were wounded in Gaza, without specifying where the rest of the soldiers were injured.

According to the figures, at least 749 soldiers have been killed and 5,018 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

1406 GMT — Israeli strike kills six, including child, in Lebanon's Baalbek

Lebanon said an Israeli strike on the main eastern city of Baalbek killed six people including a child, with state media reporting it hit a building in a densely-packed residential area.

"The Israeli enemy strike... in Baalbek killed six people, including a child," the Lebanese health ministry said, and the state-run National News Agency reported that all six were from the same family.

1347 GMT — Hezbollah fights Israeli ground forces in 3 border towns in Lebanon

Hezbollah fighters engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli ground forces at three border points in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

Israeli forces shelled Aita al-Shaab, Qaouzah and Ramiya with heavy artillery, the broadcaster said.

Separately, a Lebanese girl died of wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike in Kharayeb town in eastern Lebanon, NNA reported.

Several air strikes were also reported in the towns of Kharayeb, Houmine El Faouqa, Jarjouaain, Habbouch and Arab Salim in southern Lebanon.

1251 GMT — Israel outlines conditions for ending Lebanon war: report

Israel has presented its conditions for ending its ongoing air and ground operations in Lebanon to the US, with a document outlining terms for a diplomatic solution, according to the American news site Axios.

One Israeli demand is that the army be allowed to engage in “active enforcement” to make sure Hezbollah does not rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure in the areas of southern Lebanon that are close to the border, an Israeli official said.

Israel also demands its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese airspace, the official added.

The resolution also prohibits armed groups and military equipment in the buffer zone between the Israeli-Lebanese border and Lebanon's Litani River, except for Lebanese military forces and UNIFIL.

1240 GMT — Israel still preventing aid from reaching northern Gaza: UN

Israeli authorities are still preventing humanitarian missions from reaching areas of northern Gaza with critical supplies, including medicine and food for people under siege, the head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said.

Hospitals have been hit and are without power while injured people are left without care, Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

"UNRWA remaining shelters are so overcrowded, some displaced people are now forced to live in the toilets. According to reports, people attempting to flee are getting killed, their bodies left on the street. Missions to rescue people from under the rubble are also being denied," he added.

1211 GMT — Many want UK to ‘go further’ on halt to Israel arms sales

The UK has taken some steps with regards to halting weapons sales to Israel but “many of us would like to see them go further,” according to Syed Kamall, a member of the British House of Lords.

Kamall emphasised that there is still raging debate within the UK on the question of weapons sales to Israel, which stands accused of genocide in Gaza, where it has killed or wounded more than 142,000 Palestinians since launching a brutal offensive following a Hamas attack last October.

"There are people in the media and also many commentators and many politicians in British Parliament calling for an end of sales to Israel, but there are others who are saying, ‘No, you should continue to support Israel.' So, once again, because we have a diverse range of views in our country, that’s what you'll see in the debate."

1122 GMT — Germany demands Israel probe incidents involving UN in Lebanon

Germany demanded Israel "clarify every incident" involving the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), including the reported destruction of a UNIFIL observation tower and fence.

The German government expects "the Israeli side to clarify every incident" and to release "the results of the investigations into this specific incident", said foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer.

"The safety of an operation mandated by the United Nations Security Council and its personnel must not be endangered," she added.

1118 GMT —Macron, Netanyahu discuss Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he sees the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a chance for a possible new phase of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Macron's office said.

Macron also expressed solidarity with Netanyahu after a drone was launched towards the prime minister's home, the French president's office said.

Related France's Macron calls for halt to arms exports to Israel amid Gaza attacks

1055 GMT — Arab League head urges ceasefire, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in Beirut that the league's priority was to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, and he called for Israel's prompt withdrawal from any Lebanese territories it has occupied or entered.

Aboul Gheit was also asked if Hezbollah could be destroyed, to which he replied: "You cannot destroy an idea".

1053 GMT — Germany demands Israel probe all incidents involving the UN in Lebanon

Germany has demanded Israel "clarify every incident" involving the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and urged it to investigate the destruction of a UNIFIL observation tower.

UN peacekeepers on Sunday said an Israeli "army bulldozer deliberately demolished" an observation tower and fence of a UN position in southern Lebanon..

1046 GMT — Israel arrests 18 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army has rounded up 18 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Two children were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several cities in the occupied territory, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The arrests were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” the statement said.