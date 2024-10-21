WORLD
3 MIN READ
UAE to Russia: We are 'ready to help' resolve Ukraine crisis
President Sheikh Mohammed meets President Putin at his residence in Moscow for a late-night discussion, offering support to help end the war with Ukraine.
UAE to Russia: We are 'ready to help' resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrive for a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 21, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
October 21, 2024

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is ready to support efforts to find peace in Ukraine.

Putin met Sheikh Mohammed for two-day informal talks starting on Sunday until midnight at his residence outside Moscow.

"We continue to make efforts to mediate the exchange of prisoners," Sheikh Mohammed told Putin in the Kremlin, through a translator.

"And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides."

Putin has previously praised both Sheikh Mohammed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their mediation efforts over Ukraine.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine exchange 115 prisoners each facilitated by UAE

US defence chief in Kiev

In Kiev, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in a show of support for Ukraine at a critical moment in its war with Russia and just weeks before the US election.

Austin arrived as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and presses for an immediate invitation to join NATO.

Recommended

But Ukraine fears the prospect of reduced US military support should Donald Trump be elected to the White House next month.

"I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as secretary of defense," Austin wrote on X, posting a picture of himself at Kiev railway station.

He said his previously unannounced visit demonstrated that "the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine".

The US Defense Department said Austin would meet Ukrainian leaders and "underscore the US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression on the battlefield".

Austin will also deliver a speech, it said.

US President Joe Biden on Friday along with the leaders of Germany, France and Britain pledged to maintain support for Ukraine and condemned "Russia's continued war of aggression".

A high-ranking Ukrainian presidency official said Austin's visit would likely focus on a so-called "victory plan" unveiled by Zelenskyy to allies last week.

RelatedRussia: Ukraine's 'victory plan' to push NATO towards conflict with Moscow
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad