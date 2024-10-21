United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is ready to support efforts to find peace in Ukraine.

Putin met Sheikh Mohammed for two-day informal talks starting on Sunday until midnight at his residence outside Moscow.

"We continue to make efforts to mediate the exchange of prisoners," Sheikh Mohammed told Putin in the Kremlin, through a translator.

"And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides."

Putin has previously praised both Sheikh Mohammed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their mediation efforts over Ukraine.

US defence chief in Kiev

In Kiev, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in a show of support for Ukraine at a critical moment in its war with Russia and just weeks before the US election.

Austin arrived as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and presses for an immediate invitation to join NATO.