1840 GMT — Hezbollah has said its fighters had killed more than 70 Israeli troops in its clashes with Israeli forces, updating from a statement last week saying 55 were killed.

It did not say in what time frame they were killed. Israel has said it has lost around 20 soldiers inside Lebanon since its ground invasion began, and around 30 more in Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel.

1833 GMT — 3 Gaza civil defence staffers injured in Israeli attack in north

Three civil defence workers were injured in an Israeli drone strike in northern Gaza, the group said.

"In a serious incident aimed at emptying northern Gaza of humanitarian services, our crews in the northern governorate were subjected to a direct Israeli strike that resulted in the injury of three members,” it said in a statement.

1832 GMT — Hezbollah uses new drones, missiles for first time in strikes against Israel

Hezbollah said in a statement, published via its operations room, it used "precision missiles" and new types of drones for the first time in their clashes against Israeli troops.

The group said it had been able to push back Israeli troops in clashes in several border villages in southern Lebanon.

1753 GMT — Hezbollah repels Israel forces attempting Lebanon infiltration

Hezbollah said it fired rockets and artillery at Israeli troops attempting to infiltrate Lebanese territory, one month into the all-out war between the two foes.

The Iran-backed group, which also claimed several rocket salvos on Israeli soldiers in Lebanese border villages during the day, said it forced Israeli troops to "retreat behind the frontier" after they attempted to infiltrate from the outskirts of the south Lebanon village of Aitarun.

1725 GMT — Israel strikes on Lebanon finance firms 'illegal': UN expert

"Israel's multiple bombings of a financial institution in Lebanon were illegal attacks on civilian objects under international humanitarian law," said Ben Saul, the United Nations special rapporteur on the protection of human rights while countering terrorism.

Stressed that in armed conflict it is only legitimate to attack military objectives, Saul insisted: "Unlike fighters or weapons, the mere economic activities of an adversary do not effectively contribute to military action."

"Bombing banks obliterates the distinction between civilian objects and military objectives which is fundamental to protecting civilians from violence."

1718 GMT — At least 11 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to paramedics. Fighter jets struck a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, leaving six people dead, paramedics said.

Three more people were killed and several others injured in another strike targeting Al-Zahra School, which thousands of displaced civilians have sheltered in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Two Palestinians also lost their lives and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a group of civilians in Khirbat al-Adas area of Rafah in southern Gaza.

1714 GMT — UN raises concern over postponement of polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the postponement of a polio vaccination campaign for Palestinian children in northern Gaza amid an Israeli onslaught and siege.

"I am very concerned about the postponement of the latest phase of the polio vaccination campaign in northern Gaza as a result of escalating violence and a lack of access," Guterres wrote on X.

“We must stop the polio outbreak before more children are paralysed and poliovirus spreads further.”

1624 GMT — Hezbollah launches drones at Israeli base near Haifa

Hezbollah said it launched drones towards a military base near the north Israeli city of Haifa, dedicating the attack to the group's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah fighters launched "an air attack with a swarm of explosives-laden drones" on the base south of Haifa, a statement from the Iran-backed group said, adding it came "in response to" Israel attacks and dedicating it to Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike last month.

1622 GMT — Israel acknowledges air strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced Palestinians

The Israeli army acknowledged that it struck a school in Gaza City housing displaced Palestinians it said Hamas was using as a command-and-control centre.

The military claimed that its air force conducted a “precise” attack on Hamas members who were allegedly using al-Zahraa School for planning and executing attacks against Israel.

Medical sources told Anadolu earlier that the strike resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians, with several wounded.

1600 GMT — War to slash Lebanon's GDP by 9%, surpassing 2006 impact

The Israeli war on Lebanon is expected to wipe 9 percent off the country's national wealth as measured by GDP, the UN said, with the scale of hostilities and the economic fallout set to surpass the last war in 2006.

"GDP is projected to decline by 9.2 percent compared to a no-war scenario, indicating a significant decline in economic activity as a direct consequence of the conflict (around 2 billion dollars)," the report said.

UNDP also said that even if the war ended in 2024, the consequences would persist for years, with GDP likely to contract by 2.28 percent in 2025 and 2.43 percent in 2026.

1533 GMT — Spain has frozen purchase of arms from Israel: ministry

Spain has frozen the purchase of arms from Israel, the country’s Defence Ministry told.

The ministry, led by Margarita Robles, said that all of Spain’s contracts to buy weapons from Israel have been suspended since October 7, 2023, with the exception of maintenance work.

1514 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill 28 in Lebanon over last 24 hours

At least 28 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon in the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll since October 2023 to 2,574, the Lebanese government said.

1448 GMT — Hezbollah confirms Israel killed group's senior official

Hezbollah has confirmed that Israel killed Hashem Safieddine, the apparent successor of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a strike, without saying when or where it happened.

"We mourn... the head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, his eminence the scholar Sayyed Hashem Safieddine," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding that was killed by "a criminal and aggressive Zionist raid" alongside other Hezbollah fighters.

1446 GMT — US warns failure to safeguard Gaza civilians could haunt Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that failure by Israel to safeguard civilians in Gaza could create a generational backlash and create more anti-Israel insurgents in the future.

Austin cited the need for Israel to be more precise during "military operations" against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to limit civilian casualties and cited the need to get humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.

"Failure to do that will create a generation of Palestinians that really will continue to resist cooperating with Israel in the future. So you're actually increasing the numbers of insurgents ... if you fail to do that," Austin said.

1412 GMT — Israel may extend genocide from Gaza to West Bank, warns Jewish historian

Jewish historian Ilan Pappe has warned that Israel may extend its genocidal actions from Gaza to the West Bank unless Western powers reconsider their pro-Zionist policies.

Pappe explained that Israel had already implemented "incremental tools" of oppression through restrictions on food, medicine, and infrastructure access well before 2023.

"The whole idea that you deal with antisemitism in Europe by dispossessing the Palestinians is problematic, immoral, and as we can see now, 76 years later, it is not working too well," he stated.

Pointing to the increasing influence of an "extreme" form of Zionism originating from illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank, he noted that: "These are the people who are now holding power in the government, in the police, and they're beginning to influence other sections of the society."

1400 GMT — Israel launches widespread arrest campaigns in northern Gaza: Palestinian group

The Israeli army has launched widespread arrest campaigns against Palestinians in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said.

"Hundreds of Gaza detainees are still being forcibly disappeared in Israeli occupation prisons and camps," the NGO said in a statement.

Among the detainees are "dozens of women, children, and medical teams, who have been specifically targeted, along with hospitals, which have been a key target of the genocide," it added.

"Some detainees were executed on the field, while others were subjected to continuous torture, abuse, and humiliation around the clock to this day," the statement said.

1340 GMT — 22 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon: military

At least 22 more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said.

According to military figures released by the army, at least 752 soldiers have been killed and 5,056 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

1258 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill five in Lebanon's Bint Jbeil district

Five people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the town of Srebbine, located in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese news agency.

1258 GMT — 'Now is the time' to end Gaza war: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "now is the time" to end the brutal war in Gaza, and urged Israel to avoid further escalation with Iran.

Blinken's visit to the region is his 11th since the start of the war in Gaza and his first since Israel-Hezbollah violence escalated to all-out war last month.

"Since October 7 a year ago, Israel has achieved most of its strategic objectives when it comes to Gaza... Now is the time to turn those successes into enduring, strategic success," Blinken said as he left Israel, following meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials.

1236 GMT — BRICS leaders call on Israel to stop targeting UN staff, ceasefire in Gaza

BRICS leaders have issued a joint statement urging Israel to stop targeting UN staff.

The call came during the 16th BRICS Summit, where the leaders adopted a declaration stressing the urgent need for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to 'all aggressive actions.'

1210 GMT — Germany condemns Israeli official’s call for expulsion of Palestinians

Germany strongly condemned Israel’s national security minister for calling for Gaza to be emptied of Palestinians and saying Israel could resettle the war-stricken enclave.

The statements by Itamar Ben-Gvir are “an unacceptable provocation that the federal government clearly rejects. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” deputy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer told journalists in Berlin.