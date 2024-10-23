Hezbollah has confirmed that Israel killed Hashem Safieddine, the apparent successor of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a strike, without saying when or where it happened.

"We mourn... the head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, his eminence the scholar Sayyed Hashem Safieddine," the Iran-backed group said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that was killed by "a criminal and aggressive Zionist raid" alongside other Hezbollah fighters.

Israel said on Tuesday that Safieddine had been killed in the air strike that targeted the southern suburb of Beirut around three weeks ago.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

Related Hezbollah leadership vacuum: Who was Ali Karaki? Who is Hashem Safieddine?

Who was Safieddine