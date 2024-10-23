Al Jazeera Media Network has condemned Israeli accusations that six Palestinians working for the channel had links to Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

"Al Jazeera condemns Israeli accusations against its journalists in Gaza and warns against (this) being a justification for targeting them," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.

The condemnation came after the Israeli military named six Palestinians in Gaza as Al Jazeera reporters who it said were also members of the Hamas or Islamic Jihad groups.

Among the journalists named by the Israeli army are Talal Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Aruki, Alaa Abdul Aziz Muhammad Salama, Anas Jamal Mahmoud al-Sharif, Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar, Ashraf Sami Ashour Saraj.

The Israeli military published documents which it said it had found in Gaza that proved the men had affiliation to the groups, saying the papers included lists of personnel details, salaries and training courses, phone directories and injury reports.

The authenticity of the documents, however, could not be immediately verified.

Al Jazeera said: "The network views these fabricated accusations as a blatant attempt to silence the few remaining journalists in the region, thereby obscuring the harsh realities of the war from audiences worldwide."

