WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Major massacre': Israeli strikes kill, injure over 150 in Gaza's Jabalia
Israeli forces blow up 11 residential houses in al-Hawaja area of the besieged camp.
'Major massacre': Israeli strikes kill, injure over 150 in Gaza's Jabalia
The refugee camp, located in northern Gaza, has been one of the hardest-hit areas in Israel's ongoing war, with relentless air strikes and ground assaults. / Photo: Reuters
October 24, 2024

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed and injured in devastating Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defence agency said, in what it described as a "major massacre".

The statement, shared on the agency's Telegram channel, revealed that Israeli forces blew up 11 residential houses in al-Hawaja area of the besieged camp on Thursday evening.

"Citizens are sending distress calls to head to the place to help transport the wounded," the statement read, underscoring the urgent need for assistance in the aftermath of the attack.

Fuelling further outrage

The refugee camp, located in northern Gaza, has been one of the hardest-hit areas in Israel's ongoing war, with relentless air strikes and ground assaults.

Recommended

The statement added that the Israeli military targeted homes belonging to the Najjar, Abu Al-Ouf, Salman, Hijazi, Abu Al-Qumsan, Aqel Abu Rashid, Abu Al-Tarabish, Zaqoul, and Shaalan families.

The destruction of homes and the rising civilian death toll have intensified the humanitarian crisis, with local hospitals overwhelmed by casualties.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the attack, but this incident adds to the growing list of its deadly strikes in the region, fuelling further outrage.

The overall death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last October is approaching 43,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad