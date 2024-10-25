On the night of October 24 (Thursday), Israeli air strikes killed and wounded more than 150 people in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

The news was picked up by multiple media outlets as people on the ground pleaded for help.

“A horrific massacre is unfolding in Jabalia, with over 150 martyrs and wounded people due to Israeli shelling. No one is moving to rescue them,” the Gaza civil defence office said in a statement.

“The (Israeli) occupation forces bombed an entire residential block in the area, and citizens are calling for help to transport the wounded even now.”

For the past 20 days, the Israeli military had laid a siege around Jabalia.

While the footage and pictures of the aftermath of such a deadly attack, which Palestinians have dubbed another “massacre”, usually go viral within a few hours, these were missing after the Thursday night attack.

This is because the Israeli military has arrested Palestinian social media influencers who have been risking their lives to record and tell the world what’s happening on the ground.

Some of the activists who have been arrested by the Israeli military include Abood Battah, Ali Battah, Abdulrahman Obaid and Idrees Abu Safiya, says Palestinian activist Hamza Al Masry.

They were all active in and around Kamal Adwan Hospital, the main target of the Israeli military.

Poor internet connectivity and damage to communication infrastructure are also contributing to the information blackout.

Israeli forces have killed almost 180 journalists in occupied Gaza since October 7, 2023. They have also shut down media outlets and blocked international journalists from entering Gaza to report independently.

This has made Palestinian social media influencers and ordinary citizens the main source of information. Israel regularly tries to downplay the civilian death toll of its attacks.