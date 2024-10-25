Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday defended his country's sovereign right to utilise foreign troops in its conflict with Ukraine, responding to mounting Western allegations that North Korean soldiers have already been deployed to support Russian forces on the front lines.

Putin also asserted that if Ukraine sought to join NATO, Moscow would take whatever measures it deemed necessary to ensure its own security. "When we have to decide something, we will decide... but it is our sovereign decision whether we will apply it, whether we will not, whether we need it," Putin told Russian state television. "This is our business."

The Russian leader pointed out that the West repeatedly said that it was up to Ukraine how it ensured its security - "with or without NATO," adding that "the sooner they realise the futility of such an approach in relations with Russia, the better it will be for everyone, and perhaps, above all, for themselves."

In a related statement, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister, Kim Jong Gyu, declared that any troop deployment to Russia would conform to international law "despite possible attempts by others to portray it as illegal," although he did not confirm whether troops had actually been sent.

“If there is such a thing that the world media is talking about, I think it will be an act conforming with the regulations of international law,” he said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea had earlier rejected the claims as an attempt to tarnish Pyongyang’s image.

The latest Russian and North Korean statements came on a day when Dutch intelligence claimed that Russia has deployed at least 1,500 North Korean troops to Ukrainian border regions.

"We expect the troops will mainly be deployed in Kursk and consist of mainly special units from the North Korean army," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said, adding that the first deployment was a way for Russia to test the troops and to gauge international reaction, according to a Reuters report.

Kursk is a Russian city located near the Ukrainian border, where Ukrainian forces conducted a significant incursion in August.