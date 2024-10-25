The United States has deployed a squadron of F-16 fighter jets to the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced, amid rising fears of an Israeli strike on Iran and escalating Israeli military violence in Palestine and Lebanon.

"US Air Force F-16s from the 480th Fighter Squadron based at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany arrive in the US Central Command area of responsibility," CENTCOM said in a statement on Friday.

CENTCOM did not specify the intended operational role of the F-16s but emphasised their mission to reinforce US presence in the region.

The deployment comes as regional tensions mount as Israel is expected to strike Iran following a large-scale ballistic missile attack by Tehran on Israel on October 1.