US F-16 jets arrive in Middle East amid fears of Israeli strike on Iran
F-16s from 480th Fighter Squadron based in Germany arrive in Central Command area of responsibility, CENTCOM announces.
US-made Israeli F-16 fighter jets are seen on a runway in an airbase in southern Israel on March 4, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 25, 2024

The United States has deployed a squadron of F-16 fighter jets to the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced, amid rising fears of an Israeli strike on Iran and escalating Israeli military violence in Palestine and Lebanon.

"US Air Force F-16s from the 480th Fighter Squadron based at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany arrive in the US Central Command area of responsibility," CENTCOM said in a statement on Friday.

CENTCOM did not specify the intended operational role of the F-16s but emphasised their mission to reinforce US presence in the region.

The deployment comes as regional tensions mount as Israel is expected to strike Iran following a large-scale ballistic missile attack by Tehran on Israel on October 1.

Iran said it carried out the attack in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas' former political leader in Tehran in July and the killing of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month.

Nearly 200 missiles were fired in the salvo, which struck several locations in Israel, including a military facility, but resulted in no fatalities.

The exchanges of fire between Tel Aviv and Tehran have escalated this year after Israel bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1, killing senior military officials. Iran responded to that attack two weeks later by launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
