The Colosseum, Rome's iconic landmark, has launched the Gobeklitepe exhibition, featuring replicas of three stone artefacts from the 12,000-year-old archaeological treasure in Anatolia, which will be on display for six months.

This event is a joint initiative involving Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Embassy in Rome, Italy's Ministry of Culture, the Directorate of the Colosseum Archaeological Park and Roman Forum, and Turkish Airlines (THY).

The exhibition, started on Thursday, includes these artifact replicas alongside clips from films showcased at the Gobeklitepe Welcome Center, digital installations, and informative panels.

An opening ceremony was held with Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi and his Italian counterpart in attendance.

"In the magnificent atmosphere of the Colosseum, which has been considered the center of the world for centuries, we are presenting you with the profound and ancient history of Gobeklitepe, a site that has hosted some of humanity's most significant milestones," Yazgi said in the ceremony.

Hosted on the second floor of the iconic Colosseum, the exhibition will run until April 20, 2025. The replicas and subtitled films were commissioned specifically for this event by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Turkish Airlines has provided complimentary transport for the artifacts to Rome.