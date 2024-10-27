Georgia's governing Georgian Dream party received more than 54 percent of the vote in a parliamentary election on Saturday, with more than 99 percent of precincts counted, the electoral commission said.

The Sunday's results are a blow to pro-Western Georgian parties, who had cast the election as a choice between a governing party that has deepened ties with Russia, and an opposition that had hoped to fast-track integration with the European Union.

Four pro-Western opposition groups agreed to form a coalition against the governing Dream Party.

Brussels warned that the election will determine European Union-candidate's chances of joining the bloc, while the Kremlin has condemned "Western interference" in the election campaign.

Georgian Dream said before the vote it was confident it could win a commanding majority of the 150-seat parliament, calling for a "maximum mobilisation" of its supporters.

Several local and international monitoring organisations, including the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), are expected to comment on the results on Sunday.

Between Russia and EU