At least two pro-Palestine lawmakers have returned to parliament after snap elections in Japan.

Akiko Oishi and Mari Kushibuchi, who represent Reiwa Shinsengumi party, won the elections on Sunday.

The duo had become vocal in seeking an end to the war on Gaza.

Akiko, 47, elected from Osaka province, is a professional engineer, who made her first appearance in parliament in November 2021.

After Israel launched its war on Gaza in October of last year, she was vocal in parliament, urging the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito party coalition to take a strong stance on Palestine to end the war.

She retained her seat in Sunday's snap elections, while the ruling coalition lost its majority, the massive setback since 2009.

Mari, 57, also won the elections.

After her win, Mari thanked her supporters and said: "I will work hard to make a new start, to create politics that will save the people living in this country and never allow war to happen."

After Israel mounted an air bombardment of Gaza, the two Japanese lawmakers were seen on the streets holding pro-Palestine demonstrations to seek the attention of the Japanese government.