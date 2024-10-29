"Steps taken by the Israeli Parliament to end the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territories clearly violate international law, " the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the ministry said that Israel aims to destroy the two-state solution and prevent the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland by targeting UNRWA.

"Since 1949, UNRWA has provided vital assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees, and its activities are crucial for regional stability, " the statement added.

The ministry also emphasised that It is the legal and moral obligation of the international community to take a strong stance against attempts to ban UNRWA, which was established by a UN General Assembly resolution.