Türkiye is resolute in eliminating terrorist threats — Erdogan
President Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's unwavering determination to eliminate any threats, both within and beyond its borders, while advancing its defence industry with a $100 billion portfolio, following last week's terrorist attack on TAI.
Türkiye is the world's largest manufacturer in UAV market, and Turkish companies realised 65% of armed drone sales worldwide since 2018. / Photo: AA
October 29, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is never complacent about eliminating terrorist threats at their source.

"Whether it is within our borders or beyond, no one can prevent us from eliminating any threat we detect against our country," Erdogan said in his address at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara on Tuesday, which was attacked by terrorists last week claiming five lives.

Erdogan said such terrorist attacks can never break Türkiye's resolve and determination in fighting terrorism.

Calling the PKK terrorist organisation's attack on TAI as "last efforts of the separatist organisation," he affirmed that terror has no place in future of Türkiye and the region.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Commenting on Türkiye's defence industry, the Turkish president said, "We have become a self-sufficient country in this field, with over a thousand domestic defence industry projects and a $100 billion project portfolio."

"Today, the importance of our layered air defence systems for our security is much more appreciated," he added.

He said Türkiye is the world's largest manufacturer in UAV market, and Turkish companies realised 65% of armed drone sales worldwide since 2018.

"If they have Iron Dome, we will have Steel Dome," he said, adding that Türkiye will also enhance its long-range missile capabilities.

"Until we realise our dream of becoming a fully independent Türkiye in the defence industry, we will not stop or rest," the Turkish president asserted.

"We will work harder in defiance of traitors; we will produce more in defiance of scoundrels; we will develop more in defiance of imperialists."

