Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is never complacent about eliminating terrorist threats at their source.

"Whether it is within our borders or beyond, no one can prevent us from eliminating any threat we detect against our country," Erdogan said in his address at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara on Tuesday, which was attacked by terrorists last week claiming five lives.

Erdogan said such terrorist attacks can never break Türkiye's resolve and determination in fighting terrorism.

Calling the PKK terrorist organisation's attack on TAI as "last efforts of the separatist organisation," he affirmed that terror has no place in future of Türkiye and the region.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Commenting on Türkiye's defence industry, the Turkish president said, "We have become a self-sufficient country in this field, with over a thousand domestic defence industry projects and a $100 billion project portfolio."