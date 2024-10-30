The Turkish Red Crescent is persevering in its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza despite significant challenges, according to the organisation's president Fatma Meric Yilmaz.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency at the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, Yilmaz said that the closure of the Rafah Border Crossing since May has prompted them to seek alternative routes to continue aid deliveries.

Yilmaz emphasised that governments signed the Geneva Conventions when the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded, committing to upholding humanitarian principles, even during armed conflicts.

"These principles include refraining from attacks on civilians, protecting aid workers, and ensuring access to humanitarian aid," she stated. "However, today we see widespread violations of these principles."

Yilmaz highlighted the urgent need to reopen humanitarian access to Gaza, in line with the Geneva Conventions, saying: "Since the beginning of May, humanitarian aid access to Gaza has been blocked. We need access where the gates are open, and humanitarian aid can enter."

Diplomatic efforts to increase public pressure

Yilmaz underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts to amplify public pressure at the international level.

Stressing that "it's not enough to provide aid and watch" from the sidelines, she added that diplomatic initiatives are crucial in strengthening public pressure.

Aid efforts amid blockades, limited access