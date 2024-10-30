WORLD
Venezuela recalls Brazil ambassador, angered by BRICS veto
The Foreign Ministry in a statement denounced the "irrational behaviour of Brazilian diplomats, who contravened the approval of the rest of BRICS members by adopting a blocking policy" at the summit in Russia.
The decision by Lula infuriated Venezuela's socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro. / Photo: brics-russia2024.ru via AP
October 30, 2024

Venezuela has recalled its ambassador to Brazil after its application to join the BRICS group of emerging economies was vetoed last week by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday denounced the "irrational behaviour of Brazilian diplomats, who contravened the approval of the rest of BRICS members by adopting a blocking policy" at the summit in Russia.

The decision infuriated Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

The ministry also lashed out at the "recurring interventionist, rude statements" by Brazilian government representatives on Venezuela.

It took particular aim at former foreign minister Celso Amorim, an advisor to Lula, who said Brazil had vetoed the BRICS application because Caracas "breached the trust" of its partners by failing to hold, what they said, transparent elections.

Brazil has yet to recognize Maduro's re-election to a third term, while calling for a detailed breakdown of results to be released.

