Washington, DC— Nevada is shaping up to be anyone's game. The state is home to just six electoral votes. That number might seem small, but the relevance of the swing state in the 2024 US presidential elections cannot by any means be underestimated.

A showdown for the White House is underway in this politically vital state, pitting former President Donald Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the latest TheNew York Times poll, both candidates are deadlocked at 48-48 in Nevada, intensifying the battle for this crucial state.

"It is definitely a battle state, no debate about that. Both parties know they need Latino voters — who make up 20 percent of Nevada's electorate — to swing this race," Jason Carter, an election expert and political consultant, told TRT World.

However, it's not just about getting Latino support. Turnout will be the real game changer.

"If Latino turnout is low, that could give Trump the edge. But if it's high, Democrats will have the upper hand," Carter added.

Vital voting bloc

TRT World's Martin Markovits reporting from Nevada said that any route to victory for both Harris and Trump will depend on their ability to engage this vital voting bloc, which accounts for approximately one in five registered voters in the state.

Nevada has consistently seen a win for the Democrats in its last four presidential elections, but this campaign season has made the situation unclear. Two-thirds of the total registered voters in the state are concentrated in the county of Clark. Its diverse electorate, with significant Black and Asian communities, has backed Democrats in recent years.

"I am insulted by him (Trump). Because we have come from Latin America and have come here to contribute. Not to beg or take. We come here to work," Arturo Maya, a Harris supporter, told TRT World.

Washoe County, which reflects the state's voting trends, is also in play. Every election since 2004, it has sided with the national winner, a sign that nothing here is guaranteed.

For Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, these elections are too close to call.