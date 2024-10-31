WORLD
3 MIN READ
China says US arms supply to Taiwan won’t close cross-Straits military gap
Washington last week approved arms sales worth $1.98 billion to Taiwan which includes surface-to-air missile system.
China says US arms supply to Taiwan won’t close cross-Straits military gap
Members of the Taiwanese Navy Hai Feng (Sea Blade) Group stand in front of Hsiung Feng III mobile missile launcher during Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s visit to the base in response to recent Chinese military drills, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on October 18, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Others
October 31, 2024

China on Thursday said the arms supply to Taiwan “won’t close the military gap” across the Taiwan Strait, state media reported.

“Several pieces of US weaponry will not close the cross-Straits military power gap, still less stop the historical trend of China’s reunification,” said Defence Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang.

He was reacting to the approval of arms sales worth $1.98 billion by the US to Taiwan last week. It includes the surface-to-air missile system and radar system.

This was the Biden administration’s 17th arms supply approval since 2021.

China’s Foreign Ministry had lodged a protest with the US over its arms sales to Taiwan.

It “seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982," the ministry said.

RelatedChina vows 'countermeasures' after US' $2B arms sale to Taiwan
Recommended

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province" while the island state has maintained its independence since 1949.

“The sales seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong message to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” the ministry said.

On the passage of warships through the Taiwan Strait, Zhang said China "firmly opposes certain countries using the so-called freedom of navigation as a pretext to provoke and undermine its sovereignty and security."

"The Chinese military is always prepared to counter any threats and provocations and defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese military's aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong for the first time on Thursday held dual-carrier formation drills in the disputed South China Sea.

The maritime drill "is a combat-scenario training, aiming to further enhance the carrier group's systematic combat capabilities," said Zhang.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad