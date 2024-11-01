Indonesia has said it has banned sales of smartphones made by Alphabet's Google due to rules requiring the use of locally manufactured components, days after blocking sales of tech giant Apple's iPhone 16 for the same reason.

Indonesia blocked sales of Google Pixel phones because the company has not met the rules which necessitate certain smartphones sold domestically to contain at least 40 percent of parts manufactured locally.

"We are pushing these rules so that there's fairness for all investors in Indonesia," Febri Hendri Antoni Arief, industry ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday. "Google's products have not adhered to the scheme we set, so they can't be sold here."

Google said its Pixel phones were currently not officially distributed in Indonesia.

Febri said consumers can buy Google Pixel phones overseas, so long as they pay the necessary taxes, adding the country would consider deactivating the phones that are illicitly sold.

Related Indonesia bans retail sales on social media to protect small businesses

Tech-savvy population