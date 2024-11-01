WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Lavrov to visit EU for the first time since Ukraine war
This announcement comes amid escalating tensions, with both Russia and Ukraine claiming to have downed numerous drones from the opposing side overnight, signaling a surge in drone attacks.
Russia's Lavrov to visit EU for the first time since Ukraine war
The Embassy of Malta to Russia told Vedomosti the decision to hold the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on the island on Dec. 5-6 "applies to all members, including the Russian Federation". / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 1, 2024

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Malta in December to participate in a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as reported by the Vedomosti daily, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

This will be Lavrov's first visit to a European Union country since the war between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.

This announcement comes amid escalating tensions, with both Russia and Ukraine on Friday claiming the downing of numerous drones from the opposing side overnight.

The Embassy of Malta to Russia told Vedomosti the decision to hold the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on the island on December 5-6 "applies to all members, including the Russian Federation".

"OSCE delegations are regularly informed about the progress of preparations. Further practical details, including invitations, will be sent to all OSCE delegations in due course," it said.

RelatedUkraine blames Russia for deadly strike on Kharkiv apartment building

Drone fight surges

Both Russia and Ukraine claimed on Friday to have downed numerous drones from the opposing side overnight, signalling a surge in drone attacks.

Recommended

The Russian defence ministry reported that its air defenses intercepted 83 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a TASS news agency report.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force stated that it had destroyed 31 out of 48 drones launched by Russia across various regions during an overnight strike, as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, 14 drones were reported as "locationally lost," and one of three cruise missiles launched was also intercepted, according to claims from Kiev.

Also on Friday, a drone crashed into an oil depot in Russia's southern Stavropol region, as announced by local governor Vladimir Vladimirov.

This marked the second suspected Ukrainian attack in as many days on Russian fuel and energy targets, following a lull of approximately seven weeks since a fuel facility in Tula was attacked on September 10.

Governor Vladimirov stated on Telegram that there were no casualties in the incident at the Svetlograd oil depot.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to Russia's security services, shared CCTV footage purportedly showing the attack on the oil depot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad