Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to top $1.3 trillion by the end of this year, and GDP per capita may reach over $15,000, the country's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has said.

Speaking at a business forum organised by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) on Friday, Yilmaz said the country also foresees that by the end of fiscal year 2027-28, GDP per capita will exceed $20,000.

Türkiye entered the 100th anniversary of the republic by hitting records in production, employment, exports, and national income, he said.

"Under our governments, Türkiye achieved an average annual growth rate of 5.4%, while the world average was 3.6%, a growth performance well above the world average," he said, referring to governments of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, in power since late 2002.

Related Türkiye's AK Party marks 23 years of success

He stressed that 20 years ago Türkiye's GPD per capita was very low but now the country boasts one of the world’s largest economies.